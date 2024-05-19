TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.70) Per Share

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.70) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.11). The consensus estimate for TFF Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.51) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.01) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a market cap of $6.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.44. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.52% and a negative return on equity of 195.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 382.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,089 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 646,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 257,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,099,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

