The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $29,998.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,479.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $29,998.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,479.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,812,483.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,867 over the last ninety days. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 51.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,674,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,107,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,697,000 after purchasing an additional 111,662 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,015,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,079,000 after purchasing an additional 53,895 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,586,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $284.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

