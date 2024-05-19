The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.19% of Brink’s worth $47,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brink’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,445,000 after buying an additional 35,957 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,609,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,811,000 after purchasing an additional 167,505 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,909,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,571,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,351,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCO shares. TheStreet cut Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $32,948.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Down 0.5 %

BCO stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.39. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $63.79 and a 12 month high of $98.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is an increase from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

