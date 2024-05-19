The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on June 4th

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

Cheesecake Factory has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cheesecake Factory has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of CAKE opened at $38.44 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

