The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,529 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 291,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total value of $690,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at $116,203,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total value of $690,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,203,606.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,685 shares of company stock worth $27,622,407 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $338.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.39. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays began coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.14.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

