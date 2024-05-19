The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Raised to $87.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.22% from the stock’s current price.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.50 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $97.99 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.13 and a beta of 0.91.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,571,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,481,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 497.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 428,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,001,000 after buying an additional 356,560 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,602,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,864,000 after acquiring an additional 278,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

