The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,215,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,053,000 after buying an additional 417,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,580,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,216,000 after acquiring an additional 850,326 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,263,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,120,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 324,450 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.09.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 69.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHC

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.