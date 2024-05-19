The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,682,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,570,489.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,570,489.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132 and have sold 229,103 shares worth $15,940,449. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 41,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,088,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

