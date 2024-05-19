The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.18) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.22).

SGE opened at GBX 1,106 ($13.89) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4,253.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 839.20 ($10.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,285 ($16.14). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,202.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,162.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.95 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 7,692.31%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

