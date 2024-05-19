The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Reduced by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,122 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TD opened at $57.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.01. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

