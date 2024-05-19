The Western Union Company (WU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on June 28th

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%.

Western Union has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years. Western Union has a dividend payout ratio of 51.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western Union to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

Western Union Stock Down 0.4 %

Western Union stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. Western Union has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 120.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Western Union in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy P. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

