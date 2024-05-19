Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$183.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

In other news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.82, for a total transaction of C$98,292.00. In other news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.82, for a total value of C$98,292.00. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total transaction of C$744,562.50. Insiders have sold a total of 5,495 shares of company stock valued at $867,177 over the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRI stock opened at C$232.72 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$163.01 and a 52-week high of C$233.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11. The stock has a market cap of C$104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$214.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$203.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

