Tigo Energy’s (TYGO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tigo Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

TYGO stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. Tigo Energy has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 6.24.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Tigo Energy had a negative net margin of 18.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.94%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tigo Energy will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 35,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $46,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 197,671 shares of company stock valued at $260,003 in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tigo Energy stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.26% of Tigo Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

