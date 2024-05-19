Tim Lawlor Purchases 12 Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Tim Lawlor purchased 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,293 ($16.24) per share, with a total value of £155.16 ($194.88).

Tim Lawlor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 16th, Tim Lawlor bought 13 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,127 ($14.15) per share, for a total transaction of £146.51 ($184.01).

Vistry Group Stock Up 0.3 %

VTY opened at GBX 1,306 ($16.40) on Friday. Vistry Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.65 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,383 ($17.37). The company has a market capitalization of £4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,040.63, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,203.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,009.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 894 ($11.23) to GBX 1,030 ($12.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 956 ($12.01).

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

