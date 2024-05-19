Tim Woodhead Acquires 7,212 Shares of Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (LON:IGET) Stock

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (LON:IGET – Get Free Report) insider Tim Woodhead bought 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £20,121.48 ($25,271.89).
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Price Performance
