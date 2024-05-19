Titanium Transp to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:TTN)

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Titanium Transp in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.13.

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.80 million.

Titanium Transp Stock Performance

Titanium Transp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

