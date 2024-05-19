TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Upgraded by TD Cowen to Buy

TD Cowen upgraded shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has $127.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $92.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northcoast Research began coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.69.

Shares of TKO opened at $105.35 on Wednesday. TKO Group has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $106.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.31 and a beta of 1.03.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,875,129 shares in the company, valued at $878,985,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,899,000 after purchasing an additional 79,166 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,949,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,303,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,069,000 after acquiring an additional 485,105 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,120,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,983,000 after acquiring an additional 322,126 shares during the period. Finally, XN LP raised its holdings in TKO Group by 100.9% during the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,381,000 after purchasing an additional 996,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

