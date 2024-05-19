Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $130.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.28. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $135.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

