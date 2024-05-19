TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TopBuild by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in TopBuild by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in TopBuild by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.90.

Shares of BLD opened at $404.04 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $199.31 and a one year high of $452.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $414.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

