Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Shares Down 10%

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 5,000,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 265,154,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Tower Resources Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

