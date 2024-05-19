Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $285.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.55. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $286.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.