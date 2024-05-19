Traders Buy Large Volume of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,485 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 684% compared to the typical daily volume of 317 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDV. Comerica Bank increased its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 6,229.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 506,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,808,000 after purchasing an additional 498,633 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,973,000. Owen LaRue LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 257.4% during the 1st quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 159,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after buying an additional 115,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

EDV stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average is $74.52.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.7685 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

