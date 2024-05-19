TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of TransAlta worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in TransAlta by 25.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransAlta by 101.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 21.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAC opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.83. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). TransAlta had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 45.47%. The company had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0438 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.97%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

