TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.
TransCode Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RNAZ opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $309.60.
Institutional Trading of TransCode Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,872 shares during the quarter. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 12.33% of TransCode Therapeutics worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile
TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.
