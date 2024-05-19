TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TDG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,327.44.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,291.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,237.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1,108.50. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $768.05 and a twelve month high of $1,330.82. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 29.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total value of $6,780,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11 shares of company stock valued at $5,950 and sold 63,434 shares valued at $76,847,440. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.