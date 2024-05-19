Transportadora de Gas del Sur Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 6,000 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 12,666% compared to the typical volume of 47 put options.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

TGS opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $20.16.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $249.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.09 million. Research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,106,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after buying an additional 464,423 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 136,499 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth about $3,329,000. Trium Capital LLP grew its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 134,608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 101,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

