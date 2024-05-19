Transportadora de Gas del Sur Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 6,000 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 12,666% compared to the typical volume of 47 put options.
TGS opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $20.16.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $249.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.09 million. Research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.
