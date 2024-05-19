Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

BBOX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 165 ($2.07) to GBX 190 ($2.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.95) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Shares of BBOX opened at GBX 165.20 ($2.07) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 153.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 156.46. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 121.80 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 173 ($2.17). The stock has a market cap of £3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,130.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

