Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
BBOX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 165 ($2.07) to GBX 190 ($2.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.95) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.
Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.
