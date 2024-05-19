Truist Financial Corp Acquires 3,261 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Enovis were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Enovis by 144.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis in the third quarter worth $82,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Enovis in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Enovis by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Price Performance

Enovis stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. Enovis Co. has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENOV shares. UBS Group started coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enovis

Enovis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.