Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Indxx NextG ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.98. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $81.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.77.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.