Truist Financial Corp Has $395,000 Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,137,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after acquiring an additional 66,066 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $2,309,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 98.1% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 33,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the period. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

OCSL opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $21.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.66 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 164.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oaktree Specialty Lending

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.