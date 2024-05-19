Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POWL opened at $158.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.39. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $197.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.45 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $871,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,688,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,462,950.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $871,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,688,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,462,950.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $1,396,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $4,771,620 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

