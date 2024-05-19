Truist Financial Corp Purchases 3,251 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Carvana were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Carvana by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Carvana by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Carvana by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 25,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $433,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $7,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,497,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,949,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $433,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 883,273 shares of company stock worth $90,969,040. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 3.28.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

