Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 15,316 Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QTRX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Quanterix by 56.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $17.34 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.60 million, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 28.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanterix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

