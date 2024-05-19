Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 4,484 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Concentrix by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 237,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Concentrix by 134.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Concentrix by 50.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CNXC shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Concentrix Price Performance

Concentrix stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $53.89 and a one year high of $106.10.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.95%.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 900 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.59 per share, with a total value of $49,131.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,997.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,679 shares of company stock valued at $98,546. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Stories

