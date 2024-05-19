Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,649 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of OraSure Technologies worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,396,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 64,367 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 36.5% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,820,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after purchasing an additional 753,901 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 59,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 935,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 506,312 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.23. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $54.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. OraSure Technologies’s revenue was down 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

OSUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

