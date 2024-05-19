Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,678 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMAR. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 14.9% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 20.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 655,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,772,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of GMAR opened at $34.84 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $34.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

