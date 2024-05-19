Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,896 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FYLD. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 92,172 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 305,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after buying an additional 17,403 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 165,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 639,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 35,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 224,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares during the period.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

