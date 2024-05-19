Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 272,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 73,166 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 32,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $6.68 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

