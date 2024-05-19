Tuya (TUYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 20th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Tuya had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.94 million. On average, analysts expect Tuya to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tuya Stock Performance

Shares of TUYA opened at $2.09 on Friday. Tuya has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

