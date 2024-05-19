Uber Technologies’ (UBER) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $92.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UBER. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.38.

Shares of UBER opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $137.22 billion, a PE ratio of 105.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 38,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,157.8% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,270 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 22.0% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

