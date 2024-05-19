Ulrich Trogele Purchases 18,200 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Stock

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,415. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

American Vanguard Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $9.10 on Friday. American Vanguard Co. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.71 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on American Vanguard from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 24.7% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 35,746 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 53.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 16.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Stories

