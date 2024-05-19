Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAGet Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.180-0.210 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. Under Armour has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

