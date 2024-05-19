Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.180-0.210 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Under Armour Stock Performance
Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. Under Armour has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
About Under Armour
