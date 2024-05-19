Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.10)-($0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. Under Armour also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.180-0.210 EPS.

Under Armour Stock Up 1.0 %

Under Armour stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAA

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

