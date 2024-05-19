Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.180-0.210 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Under Armour also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.18-0.21 EPS.

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE:UAA opened at $6.78 on Friday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Williams Trading reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.45.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

