Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of down low double digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.80 billion. Under Armour also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.180-0.210 EPS.

Under Armour stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

UAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday. Williams Trading reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.45.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

