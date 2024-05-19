Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of down low double digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.80 billion. Under Armour also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.180-0.210 EPS.
Under Armour Price Performance
Under Armour stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.50.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Under Armour
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Under Armour
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.