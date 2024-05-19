United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK) Shares Down 1.8%

United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.00 and last traded at $42.00. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.

United National Bank Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.29.

United National Bank Company Profile

United National Bank offers various banking products and services in the Grady County. The company offers checking and savings accounts; credit cards; individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposits; business and merchant accounts; mortgage loans; direct deposit and SMS guardian services; and safe deposit boxes.

