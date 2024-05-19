United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Performance
NYSE UAMY opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.56. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.48.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 19.72% and a negative net margin of 62.99%.
United States Antimony Company Profile
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
