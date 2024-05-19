United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

NYSE UAMY opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.56. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.48.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 19.72% and a negative net margin of 62.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United States Antimony Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United States Antimony by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 310,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.