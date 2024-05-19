United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Stock Price Up 4%

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.20. 481,811 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 149,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

United States Copper Index Fund Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $216.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Copper Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPER. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $242,000.

United States Copper Index Fund Company Profile

The United States Copper Index Fund, LP (CPER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Copper index. The fund tracks a rules-based index of copper futures contracts selected based on the shape of the copper futures curve. CPER was launched on Nov 15, 2011 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

