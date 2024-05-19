UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Trading 5.3% Higher

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.51). Approximately 66,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 73,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.43).

The firm has a market capitalization of £107.17 million, a P/E ratio of 857.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.87.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.

