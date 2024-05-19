Urban Outfitters (URBN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $41.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $47.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on URBN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $117,278.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $117,278.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $258,821.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,473 shares of company stock worth $757,483. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

